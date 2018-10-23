Why Khama Billiat did not join Bucs

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena has made an astonishing revelation on the club’s intentions to sign Khama Billiat in the recent transfer window.

KickOff.com initially caught wind of The Buccaneers’ efforts to sign the Zimbabwean international from Mamelodi Sundowns as early as January, before he was released in July.

Billiat eventually opted to join arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs instead, with Pitso Mosimane suggesting that he had been offered a lucrative deal that breaks records in terms of earnings in the PSL.

Mokwena, who worked with the 28-year-old at The Brazilians, has since commented on the reports that Pirates were after his services.

“I still have a very good relationship with Khama; we speak. I know that you guys know that we tried to sign Khama,” said Mokwena ahead of this weekend’s Soweto Derby.

“We decided at the last minute not to sign him. We had lots of talks with Khama, (between) myself and Khama, we were very close to bringing him to the Black and White.

“But we decided on protecting the changeroom more than anything else, because the ratio between the expense, and I’m not only talking about the salary, because I’ve heard a lot of talk about that, but the expense with regards to injuries and certain other factors.

“And the profit that we would get, we thought that it did not make sense. It’s not that Pirates lost out on the race to sign Khama; Pirates didn’t lose out, Pirates decided not to sign Khama.” — KickOff