Puzey & Payne creditors meet

By Tendayi Madhomu

Creditors and members of Puzey and Payne (Private) Limited, which is under judicial management, are set to hold their first meeting at the Master of the High Court on October 31.

Puzey and Payne branch in Bulawayo
The indaba is being held to consider the provision of claims against the company and the delivery of a report by the judicial manager, Tyanai Danha, among other things.

“All creditors who have not yet lodged their claims are advised to urgently collect proof of claim forms from our office, complete the forms and submit them at our office by 0830 hours on Monday October 29, 2018,” reads part of the statement issued by the company yesterday.

Over the past few years, Puzey and Payne has been dragged to court by a number of institutions after failing to honour various obligations.

In February last year, Old Mutual approached the High Court seeking a default judgment in the cancellation of a lease agreement between itself and the motor vehicle spares and maintenance firm over rent arrears of about $334 000. Daily News.

