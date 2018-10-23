Jah Prayzah endorses 14-year-old singer

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Wise Owl School pupil Spiwe Ndebele will launch her career on an exciting note after she caught the attention of award-winning singer Jah Prayzah.

The 14-year-old musician’s album titled “Into You” is being recorded at Jah Prayzah’s JP Studios and it will be released next month.

Some of the songs that promise to make a mark include “Kure Kure” that was done by renowned producer Macdee, “Pfuma”, “So Into You” (both produced by Rodney Beatz) and ‘‘Tsika Dzedu’’ which is produced by DJ Tamuka.

Ndebele, who was adopted by philanthropist Dr Rudo Makirimani when she was still in primary school, said music has been her passion for many years.

“I love music. Don’t get it twisted, I have not abandoned my books. I do music during my spare time with the help of my music teacher Mr Nyadenga. I decided to record an album with the assistance of Dr Makirimani who has been with me through thick and thin.

“The album is actually a dedication to her. She has opened doors for me. Meeting Jah Prayzah was a dream come true. He facilitated the recording of at his studio and production of one track with DJ Tamuka,” she said.

She has also done a collaboration with songbird Pauline Gunidza entitled, “Chimanjemanje”.

“I met Pauline when she performed at my school at annual Cultural Day this year and she was introduced to me by Dr Makirimani. I am launching the album at my. I thank everyone at school for the support,” she said.

The bubbly teenager said she wrote all her songs and her role model is South African songstress Zahara. The Herald