Harare City stand in Ngezi’s way

By Tadious Manyepo

After delivering the final punch that knocked the life out of poor Shabanie and confirmed their relegation into Division One on Sunday, Harare City look to hand another blow to title-chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars when the two teams clash in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Rufaro tomorrow.

The Sunshine City Boys were unforgiving as they dismissed the Zvishavane team at Maglas, courtesy of a late solitary strike by substitute Tatenda Tumba.

The result condemned Shabanie to the second tier world of Division One football while taking the visitors to within three points of their targeted fourth place.

Barely three days after pushing Alexio Sigion’s team down to the second-tier league, Harare City could also erase faint title hopes for Ngezi Platinum at Rufaro tomorrow.

With Ngezi Platinum, seven points adrift of leaders FC Platinum, the Mhondoro team will surrender the chase for a maiden title if they lose to Harare City while the latter record a victory at home to Chicken Inn on the same afternoon.

With only four rounds of fixtures remaining on the Premiership calendar, FC Platinum could be crowned champions as soon as tomorrow if Ngezi surrender the maximum points to their hosts while the reigning champions collect a full set of points in their own game.

Harare City are keen to finish the marathon in the top-four and their coach Mark Harrison has since warned Ngezi to brace for a tough ride. Harare City fell 1-3 to Ngezi in the reverse fixture and they will be out for revenge.

The Sunshine Boys had initially set their target on just surviving relegation, but after putting some fine displays, they have since revised that and are now aiming for a top-four finish.

Harrison reckons that his team have to beat Ngezi Platinum if they are to retain those aspirations.

“I am glad my charges are displaying some good show which is very encouraging. We played according to instruction and bundled out Shabanie and on Wednesday (tomorrow), we are going all out for three points.” said Harrison.

“We know it will not be easy beating Ngezi Platinum at a time that they are fighting for every point to try and wrestle the championship from FC Platinum.

“They are not a bad team but we are not exerting any pressure on ourselves and that will give us an advantage.

“We are playing against them at home on a turf which we are familiar with, which allows us to play good passing football. “They are fighting for what they are fighting for but we will not aid their cause. We have our own targets and we should keep on pushing.

"Our game against Ngezi Platinum Stars will most predictably be tough, I mean very tough but we want it as much as they do."