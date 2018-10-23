Fast food giant offered land

By Michael Magoronga

Gokwe Town Council has offered Simbisa Brands, which owns Chicken Inn, a piece of land for the construction of a branch in the cotton-growing town.

The gesture by the local authority follows overwhelming response by Gokwe folk after the fast food chain took a mobile outlet to the cotton-farming area for a test run.

Gokwe town secretary Ms Melania Mandeya said the town would not say no to investment opportunities, thus they were offering land to the fast food giant.

“This is our way of showing that the town is open for business. We have offered Simbisa Brands land so that they construct their own outlet and serve the people of Gokwe from travelling to Kwekwe to buy their favourite chips and chicken.

“We definitely cannot shut out investment which everyone else is crying out for. We will be finalising and locate the best place where we can give them so that they start construction,” she said.

Simbisa Brands chief executive officer Mr Warren Mears said they were grateful to the local authority and they were not going to waste time in constructing the structures.

“We are interested in Gokwe and although we are still in talks with the council to finalise the deal, we are not going to waste time in erecting structures in the town.” The Herald