Chombo, Chipanga further remanded

By Shamiso Dzingire

A Harare magistrate yesterday further remanded former Zanu PF bigwigs Ignatius Chombo, Kudzanai Chipanga, Matthew Muleya and Munyaradzi Hamandishe who are accused of wearing regalia associated with the party after their expulsion.

Magistrate Hosea Mujaya remanded the matter to November 23 after the State indicated that both parties consented to the date. The four are facing charges of criminal nuisance.

It is the State’s case that on an unknown date to the prosecution team but sometime between December 8 and 13, Chombo and his accomplices allegedly hatched a plan and connived to commit an act of criminal nuisance.

“The quartet well knowing they had been expelled as Zanu PF members acted in common purpose and took pictures of themselves while wearing Zanu PF regalia in form of hats with embroidered Zanu PF flag inscribed ED (Emmerson Mnangagwa) and Kutonga Kwaro.

It is alleged that Chombo and his accomplices went on to post their images clad in the party of aforementioned party regalia on social media.

Meanwhile, Chombo — who is facing other charges — separately appeared before the same court where three of his cases were also remanded to November 23.

The former Finance minister is facing criminal abuse of office and fraud charges amongst others.

Chombo is being charged with violating Section 4 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Chapter 9:16) by allegedly conniving with employees from the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing ministry to forge documents used to transfer a Glen Lorne residential property owned by the Harare City Council to a certain individual.

In another case, Chombo is being charged with criminal abuse of office and fraud with the state assaying his activities prejudiced it of $3.6 million. Daily News