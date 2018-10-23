Acie Lumumba sent packing

By Fidelis Munyoro and Africa Moyo

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has dumped Acie Mutumanje Lumumba, as chairman of the Communications Taskforce in the ministry, three days after his appointment.

The appointment of Lumumba drew brickbats from different sectors of society with questions raised over his credentials to run the high-profile portfolio in the ministry.

A source close to developments confirmed the development, but was not willing to be quoted.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services also announced on its Twitter handle the latest development.

“The Minister (Mthuli Ncube) would like to inform the public that he does not have a spokesperson outside institutions of Government. Regarding the ‘Communications Taskforce’ he is yet to operationalise it as he is dealing with requirements of PRAZ and Civil Service Commission,” said the ministry

Minister Ncube reportedly appointed Lumumba to head the Communications Taskforce in the ministry last Friday.

According to the letter of appointment Minister Ncube said: “This letter serves to appoint you as chairman of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Communications Taskforce.

“The (taskforce) will reimburse you for all your reasonable and properly documented expenses that you incur in performing the duties of your office.

“It is my expectation that you will bring your experience in leadership and communications strategy to improve the communication between my office and the people of Zimbabwe.”

Following his appointment, Lumumba hit the ground running and in a live video that went viral on the social media platforms, announced that Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe directors were feeding the black market with bond notes.

He went on to name Mirirai Chiwenga, Norman Mataruka, Gresham Muradzikwa and Azvinandawa Saburi as the chief culprits behind parallel markets nefarious activities.

This saw RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya suspend the four to pave way for investigations. The Herald