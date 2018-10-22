Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (Australia) confirm nomination deadline as they reveal 2018 event host

The nomination deadline for the Australian edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards is fast approaching and the public have until 26 October to put forward candidates they feel have excelled in the last year.

ZAA chairman Conrad Mwanza said that Australia has grown since its inaugural event and the calibre of candidates continues to astound him.

“Australia has a long list of Zimbabweans excelling in business, sport, the arts and music and, every year brings well deserving candidates whom we are thrilled to recognise and celebrate and l am optimistic that this year will be no different.”

Organisers of the event have also confirmed sought-after event host, Mandisa Mlisa as the compere of this year’s event.

The gala, scheduled for 24 November 2018, will be held at the luxurious Marriott Hotel in Melbourne.

“This gala dinner is the highlight of a big weekend in Melbourne for the Zimbabwean Diaspora in Australia and I am honoured to be the host of this glitzy and glamorous event. I expect to see a lot of beautiful and well-dressed people and we will have a great time”, Mandisa added.

Born and raised in Bulawayo, Mandisa is an astute entrepreneur with a passion for empowering others through communication and positive engagement.

Meanwhile, the shortlisted nominees will be announced on Sunday 28 October via livestream on the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Facebook page at 6pm Melbourne time. Voting will commence and run until Wednesday 21 November.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased exclusively from

http://www.zimachievers.com/aus/buy-tickets for $90.

It has also been announced that London Fintech Company, WorldRemit will continue as the global partner for ZAA International. They will this year headline the event which honours the achievements of Zimbabweans in Australia. The company also headlined the South African, UK and USA and editions.

The awards have become one of the most prestigious and significant events in four countries, bringing together business leaders and innovators from all sectors to celebrate the outstanding achievements of people of Zimbabwean heritage who reside in the UK,USA,South Africa and Australia.

ZAA International have also confirmed that there are plans to introduce Canada to the fold in the coming months. To nominate for this year’s awards visit