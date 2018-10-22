Top RBZ bosses suspended

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr John Mangudya, has suspended with immediate effect four senior managers following allegations of impropriety raised against them by Mr Acie Lumumba.

The managers are messers Mirirai Chiremba, Norman Mataruka, Gresham Muradzikwa and Azvinandawa Saburi.

Lumumba, the newly appointed chairman of the Ministry of Finance communications taskforce accused the senior RBZ officials of running a foreign currency cartel at the central bank.

In a Facebook Live video Sunday evening, Lumumba fingered RBZ Director Bank Supervision Norman Mataruka, Director Financial Markets Azvinandaa Saburi, Director Financial Intelligence Mirirai Chiremba and Head of Security Gresham Muradzikwa, accusing them of crimes ranging from off-the-books bond notes to corrupt allocation of foreign currency.

Lumumba absolved the RBZ chief Mangudya of any involvement in what he termed state capture.

“Muradzikwa has more money in his bank account than all his bosses … I do not believe Mangudya is involved,” Lumumba said.

Lumumba went on to accuse Muradzikwa of using his access to the flight manifest that guides the movement of bond notes from their printing press in Eastern Europe up to delivery in Harare.

According to Lumumba, the delivery plane always stops by Mozambique or South Africa where a chunk of the newly minted bond notes are offloaded and then smuggled into Zimbabwe in bales.

“Five RBZ directors have made Mthuli’s life impossible. I will not allow that. This country is being run by a cartel and Minister Ncube is going to break that cartel …

“This cartel is being run by Queen B … I used to go to Kasukuwere’s house and Queen B was always there … Queen B gave us the money for the Amai Mugabe rallies.”

Sakunda’s Kudakwashe Tagwirei who dominates the fuel industry and Command Agriculture was also named as a part of the supposed Queen B cartel. Lumumba claimed to have access to financial intelligence provided to him during briefings with Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube.