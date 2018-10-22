Radio presenter in scandal

By Arron Nyamayaro

A Gweru radio presenter’s controversial photograph with a married man is trending in the City of Progress.

The photograph of Kim Sibanda seemingly twerking to married Chris Mpasi, 43, is circulating on smart phones.

Kim is also pregnant and her expected date of delivery is this week, impeccable sources told H-Metro.

“Kim failed to maintain her integrity as a celebrity and Gweru is too small for her shenanigans to go unnoticed and this became a talk after she fell pregnant,” said the source.

“What is more disturbing is the fact that Kim is so close to Mpasi’s wife who is still to know this.

“Kim has sold her trust and we are also not happy with such a character,” added the source.

Contacted for comment, Kim could neither confirm nor deny the allegations promising to respond after consulting Mpasi.

“I want to believe someone from my workplace who is after my job gave you this story and the intention is to tarnish my image and make sure I lose my job,” said Kim.

“If you are to publish the story, allow me to consult the person alleged to be responsible for the pregnancy first then I will come back to you,” she said.

Kim returned the call later saying Mpasi is the one to respond since he is the one to be affected if the story is published.

“Mpasi is not responding so try to get the comment from him since he is the one who is married and will be affected most if the story is published,” said Kim.

“I am single with kids and pregnant but cannot disclose the person responsible since it is my privacy. I cannot say yes or no about the allegations because you will publish it wrongly,” said Kim when asked if Mpasi was responsible for the pregnancy.

“In Gweru, I do marketing and am a presenter as well and by this, I interact with so many people including Mpasi but I have no comment over the allegations. Continue to call Mpasi and get his comment.

“I love being a radio presenter but I do not want to be a celebrity especially being associated with scandalous issues like such.

“I do not see if this issue is newsworthy Arron hameno maonero ako,” said Kim.

Mpasi could neither confirm nor deny the allegations promising, through WhatsApp, to respond after he arrives home arguing that he was behind the wheel presumably to avoid accident.

“I have noted your message Arron now I am driving will respond. Thanx,” wrote Mpasi.

Mpasi’s wife refused to entertain H-Metro. H-Metro