Murder victim relatives sought

By Kudzai Chikiwa

Police in Bulawayo are looking for relatives of a murder victim whose body has been stuck in a mortuary since she was killed in July.

Tendai Tarusenga (58) was found dead along Khami Road near Bulawayo City Council Main Stores and Road Motor Services and the body was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital mortuary.

Tarusenga’s body has not been collected as her relatives have not been located.

The woman was found lying face down on July 18.

Bulawayo Province Chief Inspector Precious Simango said through investigations, they got contact details believed to be of Tarusenga’s relatives but they are not reachable.

She said indications are that the woman comes from Masvingo.

“Efforts to locate her relatives at a given address were fruitless and therefore police are appealing to the public to assist them to locate her relatives,” Chief Insp Simango said.

“From the information we got so far, the deceased is not from Bulawayo. She comes from Chikore Farm, Mushandike, Masvingo.”

Anyone who can help locate the woman’s relatives can contact the police. No arrests have been made so far in connection with the murder.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the now deceased’s relatives can call the investigating officer, Detective Assistant Inspector Muganiwa D on 0773252841 or the officer in charge CID Homicide, Bulawayo Detective Inspector Katinaire on 0712762781 or (0292)71568/77523 or any nearest police station,” said Chief Insp Simango. The Chronicle.