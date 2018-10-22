Jah Love to reimburse SA promoter

Dancehall superstar, Soul Jah Love, says he will pay back the expenses incurred by South African promoter, Eddie Mashayamombe.

Soul Jah Love missed his show a few weeks ago in Pretoria which resulted in Mashayamombe incurring expenses on flight tickets, deposit fee for the artiste and some property being vandalised at the venue.

Roca Fella’s company is now handling Soul Jah Love issues.

“I personally spoke Mashayamombe, he is a good guy and he is just someone that was angry when Jah Love failed to pitch hence his statements in the local press.

“We have come to an agreement that we will pay him the expenses he incurred and so we have come up with a payment plan since we can’t pay all the money at once.

“I personally I will making sure that these payments are done and we are in good books with the promoter

“We even suggested for a free show but he was afraid the show will be dangerous for the artiste,” said Roca Fella yesterday.

Mashayamombe admitted that the two had communicated and worked on a payment plan but had not received any payment yet.

“Yes, Roca called me and we spoke and agreed they will pay back as they do their shows.

“We spoke about this last week and I am yet to receive some form of payment.

“I couldn’t accept their offer of a free show because people are angry and it was more likely to flop.”

Roca Fella, who has a soft spot for Soul Jah Love, also advised people interested in booking the artiste for shows to contact his company and not negotiate with the artiste directly.

“Anyone that wants to book Soul Jah Love should get in touch with our company and not the artiste.

“We are only responsibly for anything that will have gone wrong if we were engaged.

“If one decides to negotiate with the artiste then they should not then look for us when their deal goes wrong.

“All bookings for the artiste are now being handled by Roca Fella Promotions,” he added. H-Metro