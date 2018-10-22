False start for Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry endured a miserable first match in charge of Monaco as his side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Strasbourg which drops them to second from bottom of the French Ligue 1 soccer table on Saturday.

Henry spoke of his desire to restore belief in a side that has now won just once in 10 domestic starts this season, but goals from Adrien Thomasson and Lebo Mothiba shattered his high-profile return.

Monaco were forced to battle for the last 24 minutes with 10 man after the sending-off of Samuel Grandsir and Youri Tielemans scored an injury-time consolation from the penalty spot.

Henry sought to make an immediate impression with four changes for the trip to the Stade de la Meinau and they made most of the early running against their mid-table opponents.

Stevan Jovetic fired a dangerous free-kick which was well saved by Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 16th minute, but Monaco’s fragile confidence would take a blow moments later.

A swift Strasbourg counter-attack ended in Thomasson placing a weak header through the hands of the returning Seydou Sy, who should have done better with the effort.

Monaco captain Radamel Falcao had an effort ruled out for offside shortly before he was forced off injured, but the visitors still showed plenty of intent, with Moussa Sylla bringing another good save out of Sels.

Henry will have had few harsh words at the break after a promising first-half display, which concluded with Alexandr Golovkin just failing to connect with a Jovetic cross in front of goal. — AFP