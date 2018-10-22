Army calls for ‘ceasefire’ in machete attacks

By Freedom Mupanedemo

The Zimbabwe National Army has urged traditional leaders in the Midlands province to partner law enforcement agents in thwarting violent clashes between artisanal miners in and around Kwekwe.

The miners have become notorious for using machetes to attack each other.

Addressing traditional leaders from across the Midlands province at commemoration of Traditional Leaders Day at 5 Brigade, Battlefields, recently, ZNA Chief of Staff (Administration) Major-General Paul Chima said the machete attacks that have rocked Kwekwe at times claiming people’s lives were worrying.

“We have a problem of people attacking each other with machetes in Kwekwe. People waylaying each other and at times women being attacked and raped, I want to challenge traditional leaders here in the Midlands province to play a role and help our law enforcement agents to end this scourge. It is also the duty of our traditional leaders to instil discipline in society,” he said.

Major-Gen Chima said traditional leaders play a pivotal role in bringing up an upright society.

He said the Zimbabwe National Army would continue to work hand-in-hand with traditional leaders assisting them in various areas.

“We should all acknowledge and reinforce the idea that the involvement of traditional leaders remains significant in the revival and sustenance of the economy as they are the custodians of our socio-cultural values,” he said.

He said there has also been a worrying increase of cattle rustling in the Midlands province and chiefs should move in and help end such crimes.

“Rape cases, armed robberies, cattle rustling among other crimes are also on the increase in the Midlands province. We also call upon chiefs to help Government in ending this menace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Major-Gen Chima said the Traditional Leaders’ Day at 5 Brigade has become an annual event with the ZNA sourcing agricultural inputs for chiefs so that they can improve their harvest under the Zunde Ramambo/Isiphala Senkosi scheme.

“We would also like to thank organisations such as Seed Co and Agri Seeds, who donate inputs annually for traditional leaders’ day,” he said.

Speaking at the same function, Chief Ngungumbane, who is a member of the Chiefs’ Council, thanked the ZNA for appreciating the role of traditional leaders in society. The Herald