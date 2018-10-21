WhatsApp could be set for an update to fix one of its most annoying problems

By Joseph Carey

WHATSAPP could be set for a radical update to fix one of the messaging client’s most annoying problems.WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging service and is used around the globe.

The client is regularly updated by the Facebook-owned giant with new firmware bringing bug fixes and substantial new features.

And it appears a new mode may be set for a debut on WhatsApp very soon and it may provide a remedy for a niggling issue.

WABetaInfo, a publication renowned for looking through the latest code for WhatsApp, recently insisted it had found evidence to suggest a “Vacation Mode” is currently “under development”.

If a user currently archives a chat, when they receive a new message from that contact or group the thread will be unarchived.

However, the new tool looks set to change this.

WABetaInfo showed a toggle for the new mode in a beta for WhatsApp that will ensure achieved chats remain that way, even if more messages in the thread are received.

Such a tool would prevent users from having to re-archive chats over and over again if they do not want them in their primary list.