Shabanie Mine relegated as Dynamos snatch late controversial winner

Shabanie Mine has become the first team to get relegated from the top flight league following a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Harare City.

The Chinda Boys needed a victory to save their slim chances of surviving the chop, but the loss left them fifteen points behind the team occupying the 14th position with only four games to go.

Tatenda Tumba scored the solitary goal for the Sunshine Boys in the 84th minute. Shabanie had a chance to get an advantage earlier in the game but Joseph Sibanda’s penalty kick in the first minute was denied by keeper Ryan Harrison.

At Barbourfields Stadium, relegation-threatened Bulawayo City beat Highlanders 1-2 to live to fight for another day.

City could have joined Shabanie Mine to Division One if they had lost the game.

Tendai Ndlovu scored the opener in the seventh minute, heading in a corner kick to put Tshilamoya in the lead.

Ozias Zibande who is a Highlanders player on loan at City, equalised in the 46th minute before Amakhosi went in front on minute 68 through Sipho Ndlovu.

The victory put Bulawayo City in the 16th position with 22 points.

Meanwhile, Bosso’ coach Madinda Ndlovu watched the game from the terraces while his assistant Mandla Mpofu in charge.

In Harare, Marshal Machazani scored a late controversial goal as Dynamos beat Black Rhinos 2-1 in a match played at Rufaro Stadium.

Machazani used his hand to connect a cross in the added time as the teams were tied at 1-1. The referee didn’t notice it and the goal stood. Rhinos players protested and at one point left the pitch, but their coach intervened.

Tapuwa Sibanda had cancelled out a first-half strike by Valentine Kadonzvo eight minutes before.

The win which is a second in a row sends Dynamos five points clear of the drop zone.

Elsewhere, Yadah beat Mutare City 0-2 while Herentals edged out Triangle United 0-1 at Gibbo Stadium.

Results:

Dynamos 2-1 Black Rhinos

Highlanders 1-2 Bulawayo City

Shabanie Mine 0-1 Harare City

Triangle United 0-1 Herentals

Mutare City Rovers 0-2 Yadah

ZPSL Standings:

Soccer24.