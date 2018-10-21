Kim Kardashian West: I’m uncomfortable in the bedroom

Kim Kardashian West is “uncomfortable” in the bedroom, despite her on-camera persona suggesting otherwise.

The 37-year-old reality star – who has North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, eight months, with her husband Kanye West – made headlines back in 2007 when an X-rated tape she had filmed in 2003 with then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked to the public, and that same year, she began starring with her famous family on reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, which skyrocketed her into fame.

On the show and during photoshoots Kim admits she can be “wild and sexual”, but says that’s a far cry from her actual persona, as she insists she’s “more conservative” when there aren’t any cameras around.

She said: “It’s actually funny, at home I’m much more conservative than my public persona is. My public persona is wild, sexual. But I’m actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I’m more conservative when it comes to that. But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I’m one on one, intimate in bed, I’m like shy and insecure.”

Despite not being a sexual person in her private life, Kim says being a mother of three hasn’t hindered her sex life with husband Kanye, and even says parenthood has helped her to feel “more confident”.

Speaking to Bret Easton Ellis for Richardson, she added: “I absolutely think you can [be both a mother and sexy]. I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy. Literally, at the end, when you can’t even have sex, I thought, ‘I’m never going to have sex again in my life!’ I just felt so bad about myself in my soul.

“I didn’t lose weight that quickly. But I’d say eight months later, I had probably my best body ever. I felt like, ‘I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!’ I just put my body through that, and so it was empowering when I did a nude shoot.

"I definitely have two different personalities like that. But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy."