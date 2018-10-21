Harrow fire: Woman dies in suspected gas blast

A woman has died in a suspected gas explosion in north-west London.A first-floor flat was destroyed in the blast in Fulbeck Way, Harrow, just before 01:00 BST.

Another woman, a man and a baby were rescued from the property, with the woman and child taken to hospital.

About 70 firefighters tackled the flames and 40 neighbours were evacuated from their homes. Metropolitan Police detectives say they have begun an investigation into the circumstances.

Rahman Alanezi, who lives nearby, said: “Everyone was screaming that there was a baby inside and they took him out.”

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was working with police to establish the cause of the blast but that “a gas explosion is suspected”.

“The first floor partially collapsed due to the force of the explosion,” an LFB spokesman added.

Ten fire engines were sent to the scene and a 20m cordon was put in place.

The blaze was brought under control after two-and-a-half hours.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed. BBC News.