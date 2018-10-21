Elikem’s letter to son amid divorce controversies

By Bruce Ndlovu

As he continues to hit the headlines for his messy high profile celebrity divorce from former reality TV star Pokello Nare, Ghanaian heart-throb Elikem Kumordzie last week took time to reflect and write a heartfelt letter to his son with Zimbabwe’s former Big Brother contestant.

The two’s love child, who was hidden from the world until 2016, is now caught up in the centre of the storm as the divorce battle between the two continues.

After rumours of a break-up over the past year, Elikem finally filed for divorce last year under the pretext that they had not “stayed together as husband and wife for the past year since September 2017,” and . . . such is regarded by Kumordzie to be incompatible with the continuation of a normal marriage relationship.

“As a result Kumordzie has lost love and affection to the extent that there are no prospects for reconciliation due to irretrievable differences between the parties.”

Pokello, who it is rumoured has found love elsewhere, has rejected the divorce despite Elikem ceding child custody of their son to her.

In a letter to his son posted on social media last week, Elikem expressed regret at the fact that he could not protect his son from the turmoil that his failed marriage to Pokello had brought about.

“Son, I wish I could change some of the harsh realities that have already happened in your young life. I wish we lived in a world where tragedy didn’t strike innocent children. But I can’t change the past and I can’t protect you from all the bad things, as much as I want to. The best I can do, son, is teach you and guide you to the best of my ability. As you grow, there are a few fundamental things I want you to cling to. Use them as your guide book, especially when life gets tough,” he wrote.

While the storm from the divorce rages on, it is unlikely that the two fashionistas’ son, who is not yet three years old, has any idea what is happening around him. Elikem said that he hoped that when he grew up, he would at least learn to make sense of the chaos on his own.

“My baby, you are far too young for any of this to mean anything to you right now. But I promise that one day you will need these bits and pieces of advice. Tuck them away in your heart and draw them out when you need them,” he wrote.

With the harsh realities of divorce confronting him, Elikem encouraged his son to be resilient when he faced his own struggles later on in life.

“There will be times in your life where you’d rather hide or run or bury your head in the sand than face whatever challenge is in your way. I know because I’ve been there many times. In those times, be brave and show courage.

“But bravery and courage don’t have to come from you; in fact, it often doesn’t because we, as humans, struggle with the strong grip of fear. Often times it overwhelms us. When that happens, always call on God to give you courage and be brave. He will give you the strength you need to get through the battle,” the letter read.

Despite asking for a divorce, Elikem stated that his heart was pure, and hoped that his son would follow his example.

“Your dad is the epitome of kindness. Everywhere I go and to everyone I meet, I spread kindness and laughter. Son, you have your Daddy’s same kind heart and compassionate nature. Hold on to that, even when life gets hard. The reason why your Daddy is so widely loved and admired is because he loved and admired everyone around him. Everyone deserves kindness, baby. Don’t be afraid to show it,” he said. Sunday News.