Bulawayo model fights stereotypes

By Nigel Siziba

People often label models as one thing or another. They assume that the glamorous world that they are a part of is different from the world outside. They think models have a lifestyle different from others and that their work involves just looking good, while there is more to that as they can be the leaders of the community.

It is against that background that Bulawayo-born model Joyce Zangare has joined forces in the fight against the stereotypes on models. She said most people think that by virtue of being a model one is categorised under prostitutes.

“Basically I can say we live a glamorous life yes, but most of the people think that models are prostitutes or uncultured people yet there is more to us than the beauty that people always see,” she said.

She said the negative characterisation of models emanates from the behaviour “maybe of other models and things that people see in the media”.

“As a model I think what makes people have those negative thoughts about models is maybe the behaviour of other models but it will be wrong to judge other models by the behaviour of just one person. The way media portrays women makes people think we are only meant to entertain men,” said Zingare.

Zingare further said the way people view models has negative impacts in their careers.

“It has a lot of negative blow because it discourages them and others go to the point of quitting and it kills the dreams of other upcoming models as they will be discouraged to even venture into modelling by their guardians and the fact that most events happen in bars at night makes it look unholy to other parents,” she explained.

Even though she too is a victim of stereotypes, she has managed to keep her head up and stayed firm.

“I have faced such situations but I told myself that I should never turn back. I should continue doing what I love the most and for other models like me they should stay focused, never be discouraged and keep their heads up because we cannot be defined by the way other models behave,” she said. Sunday News.