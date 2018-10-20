Second Esigodini murder suspect arrested

By Whinsley Masara

Police have arrested a second suspect in the murder of an Esigodini man, Mr Nkosi Ndlela (26), who was killed while walking home with his fiancée last week.

Mduduzi Khumalo was arrested at his rural home in Mhlabuyatshisa Village in Nkayi on Wednesday this week.

Khumalo’s accomplice, Alvon Ndlovu (26), also from Nkayi, was arrested on Friday last week.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the third suspect only identified as Ndodana is still at large.

The trio allegedly struck Mr Ndlela with an axe and stoned him after he tried to protect his fiancée whom the suspects were attempting to indecently assault.

Mr Ndlela died on admission to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

“I can confirm that we have so far arrested two suspects in connection with this murder case and the third suspect only identified as Ndodana is still at large,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

He appealed to anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the third suspect to report at any nearest police station.

Mr Ndlela was attacked last Thursday at around 8PM as the couple was walking from the bus stop where he had waited for his fiancée who was coming from work.

When they met the suspects on their way home, the suspects allegedly started proposing and fondling his fiancee and Mr Ndlela tried to stop them.

The suspects then turned on him and struck him with an axe before stoning him.

The couple’s wedding was set for December.

Mr McKenzie Mlauzi who is the brother of Mr Ndlela’s fiancee, was also stabbed a few hours later and is battling for life at UBH.

He was attacked for providing information to the police following the late Mr Ndlela’s attack.

Mr Ndlela was buried on Tuesday in Esigodini and hundreds of residents staged a demonstration soon after his burial to protest against the upsurge of violent crimes in the town. The Chronicle.