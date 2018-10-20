Saudis confirm death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to state television

By Sarah Sirgany and Clarissa Ward | CNN |

Saudi Arabia has confirmed the death of missing Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in an announcement on Saudi state TV.

The Saudis have set up a commission that will investigate Khashoggi’s death and will have one month to release a report, according to state TV.

The commission will consist of national security officials, the foreign ministry and the interior ministry.

Discussions between Khashoggi and those who met him during arrival at the consulate in Istanbul let to a quarrel and physical altercation that led to his death, the state TV report said.

A total of 18 Saudi nationals have now been detained for investigation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In the announcement on Saudi State TV, it said a Royal order has been issued to release Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri from his duty as the deputy of the intelligence services.