Mangwiro eyes second Chibuku title

By Eddie Chikamhi

Triangle coach Taurayi Mangwiro has his eyes fixed on his second Chibuku Super Cup success despite being paired with resurgent giants Dynamos for the semi-finals of the premier knock-out tournament.

Mangwiro, who won the title with Harare City three years ago, welcomed the draw that was conducted in Harare yesterday.

The other semi-final will pit CAPS United against defending champions Harare City. Organisers said the matches will be played next week at venues yet to be advised.

“On my part, it’s good I have won it before and some of the players in this team have won the NetOne One Wallet Cup before with Triangle. So I am glad to be working with this group of players who have walked this road before. We all know what it means to win silverware. There is everything to play for.

“We had said before that we are ready for any team in the last four and now that we know who our opponents are, we have to plan accordingly. First and foremost, we need to clear this hurdle and get into the final.

“Of course we know that we are coming up against a big team, but we shouldn’t be showing too much respect to Dynamos by paying attention to their past achievements. On paper, and judging by the way Dynamos have been playing this season, it’s easy to think that we are going to steamroll over them.

“But this is a different competition with different rules and different incentives. Besides the chance to play in Africa, which of course is a huge enticement to any team, there are also monetary rewards that go with winning the cup. So we will be ready for them. We know that this is where their lifeline is.

“On one hand they are fighting to survive relegation and on the other they want silverware. They will not be easy opponents,” said Mangwiro.

The Sugar Sugar Boys thrashed newboys Nichrut 5-1 in the quarter-final after earlier dismissing Shabanie Mine 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out following a goalless draw in regulation time of their first round clash.

But Mangwiro believes his side has picked up momentum.

Dynamos booked their place with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Herentals.

The tournament organisers, represented by Chibuku Brand manager Karen Dhliwayo, praised the participants in this year’s competition for demonstrating the spirit of fair play. Harare City and Dynamos, who were the first two teams from the pot following a draw of lots, will technically be the home teams.

Dynamos treasurer Moses Chikwariro, who represented his club at the draw, said the Glamour Boys are prepared for any team, although they had fancied another clash with traditional rivals CAPS United, whom they beat 2-1 in a league match last week.

“We are excited with the draw and we are hoping with the way we are playing at the moment, we will be in the finals and we are expecting to meet CAPS United for the second time in a month (if they beat Harare City). Since we have missed out on the league championship, we hope that this is the cup we will have in our shelf this year, 2018.

“As an executive, we are hoping that we will win that game. We are not yet aware of the venue, but I think, being the home team, we will be in Harare and when we are at home we have got all the weapons to win the match,” said Chikwariro.

Chibuku draw:

Harare City v CAPS United, Dynamos v Triangle. The Herald.