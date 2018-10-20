Machete wielding gang members nabbed for ‘assaulting’ cops

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Two of the 12-man machete wielding gang that assaulted cops and destroyed six police bicycles, have been arrested.

Prince Moyo (24) and Descent Moyo (26) both from Spitzop North suburb in Gwanda, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate Ms Nomagugu Ncube facing robbery, malicious damage to property and assault charges.

They were remanded in custody to October 24.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Prince and Descent and their accomplices first stole money from Mr Jason Moyo and when police tried to arrest them, they attacked them.

“On 7 October at around 12 noon Prince and Descent together with 10 other men who are still at large met Mr Jason Moyo and they accused him of stealing their money on the previous day.

“They forcibly took $100 cash from him and a cellphone and went away. Mr Moyo reported the matter to the police who attended the scene and found the gang who were armed with machetes and axes still on the scene. When police tried to arrest them they threw stones at them forcing the cops to flee,” she said.

Miss Mutukwa said six cops who had attended the scene fled leaving their bicycles behind. She said the gang remained behind and destroyed the six bicycles with axes and machetes.

“The gang left and along the way met another cop who was alone and they took his cellphone and $5. They later met another resident, Mr Succeed Nyathi, who was driving a donkey- drawn scotch cart and they struck one of the donkeys with a machete. They went on to assault another resident, Mr Luckmore Banda over an undisclosed reason,” she said.

Miss Mutukwa said following police investigations, Prince and Descent were arrested. The Chronicle.