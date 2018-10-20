FC Platinum seek to maintain lead

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Log leaders FC Platinum are hoping for perfection when they take their quest for a second Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship to relegation-threatened Nichrut at Ascot this afternoon.

The champions are in a good position to retain the title after taking a five-point lead in what has been a riveting battle against fellow miners Ngezi Platinum, with as many games left before the close of the season.

Coach Norman Mapeza said his men will summon all their might to get maximum points against the relegation-threatened side as they push for another league success.

Mapeza, addressing his weekly Press conference, said the just-ended international break is likely to slow down his charges, but was quick to say his team long made a resolution to avoid losing to recently promoted teams.

The former Warriors coach said he was confident his charges would fight to keep their record intact.

Of the four teams promoted into the elite division this season, only Bulawayo Chiefs managed to collect a full set of points against the defending champions and the Shurugwi-based side will be hoping to emulate that success.

“It is the same mentality and principle that will never change, we will not lose to a team that was recently promoted into the top-flight league, I agreed with the boys long back and that still stands.

“There is no dropping points at this stage, we have to win this game, I do not care how we are going to get the points, but what we want is to win the game,” said Mapeza.

“Everybody knows that we have been having challenges every time after going for a break, we have not been doing well after these breaks, but we know the challenge we are going to be facing against Nichrut on Saturday.

“They are fighting relegation and we are also pushing for the championship and most importantly, we have been preparing for the last two weeks and everything looks okay.

“We just hope the journey to Gweru on Saturday will bring a good result back home.

“Breaks kill momentum, when we played against Dynamos we were cruising and going for the break would have a negative bearing on our momentum.

“At the end of the day, it is not only us but every club in the league might suffer the same scenario except for Dynamos, Highlanders, Herentals and others who were playing in the Chibuku Super Cup, so we cannot complain but we have to maximise the chances we get against Nichrut,” said Mapeza. The Herald.