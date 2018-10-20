Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsLocal

EcoCash fraudster jailed

16,564 0

By Noah Pito

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for an effective two years for using an edited EcoCash message to defraud a local businessman.

File picture of EcoCash agents
File picture of EcoCash agents

Magistrate Ms Amanda Muridzo jailed Langton Madhuviko of Chiedza Suburb last Friday after noticing that the accused had a similar case, which was still pending. Madhuviko’s accomplice, Blessing Ngirandi (18), will perform 210 hours of community service after Ms Muridzo conditionally suspended a 12 month sentence she had initially imposed on him.

The duo’s fraud charges arose on September 30 this year when they approached Rindai Gore of Nothing Fill and bought goods worth $158.

Related Articles

BCC owed over $2m in unpaid fees

9,890 17

Outrage over Zesa’s $10 minimum purchase via Ecocash

28,680 615

Inflated Ecocash fares rile commuters

37,817 153

Swipe into EcoCash service available

12,333 4

The two got the goods after they presented an edited EcoCash message to Gore.

Among the items the pair received from Gore were a belt, a satchel, a bottle of Mazoe orange crush, brown sugar, rice, an electric shaving machine and a tool box.

The offence was discovered the following day after Gore could not reconcile her books due to the doctored EcoCash message.

Gore reported the case to the police leading to the pair’s arrest and all the goods were recovered.

In her ruling, Ms Muridzo said Madhuviko was a repeat offender who had not shown any remorse after being convicted of the same offence earlier this year.

She said Madhuviko, who was given community service for the earlier offence also committed this year, had escaped before completing his sentence.

Mr James Phiri prosecuted. The Herald.

You might also like More from author