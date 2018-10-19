Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zimra collects $7,5m car import duty in 12 days

By Thupeyo Muleya

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) collected $7, 5million in 12 days in car import duty at Beitbridge as vehicle dealers acted on rumours that Government intends to introduce duty in US dollars.

File picture of vehicles being transported

The dealers resorted to buying cars with bigger engines as a way of keeping their money on valuable properties.

Under normal circumstances Zimra collects an average of $8, 5 million monthly.

However, as a result of the panic daily imports from the neighbouring country have increased to between 500 and 700 cars. The Herald

