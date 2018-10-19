Winky D, Tuku headline Lake festival

By Walter Mswazie

Masvingo music fans are warming up to the maiden Lake October music and sport festival taking place at the Caravan Park and Lake Mutirikwi over the weekend with the stage already set.

The musical show to be headlined by Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and Winky D is promising to be a thriller as well as an early Christmas present for the entertainment starved fans in the ancient city.

Lake October Festival public relations officer Lulu Shoko said as a precursor to event, there will be a golf match this afternoon at Masvingo Sports Club while a 21km marathon will take place at Lake Mutirikwi tomorrow. The musical show will be held tonight at the Caravan Park.

She said after the show, a number of activities will also be held as part of their efforts to market Masvingo as a tourist destination.

“Event attendees will also engage in boat cruising. On Saturday night, DJ Stavo, supported by Masvingo artistes Alchemy, Sir Clakaz, Howard ‘HD’ Mpofu and Floks will perform at the same watering hole.”

Shoko said this was a rare festival where music and sport were being used as promotional tools in tourism.

“We expect a full house as fifty percent of the tickets which are going for $15 for VIP and $5 ordinary have been sold thus far.

“This festival will leave an indelible mark in Masvingo which has been taken as an ordinary province especially on social media. Our aim is to liven up the sleepy city and after such an event, things won’t be the same,” she said.

Those attending have been guaranteed of tight security as organisers have enlisted the services of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other private security companies The Chronicle