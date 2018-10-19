Vic Falls Jazz Fest line-up adjusted

By Leonard Ncube

Preparations for the Victoria Falls International Jazz Festival are well on course with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation Dr Thokozile Chitepo being announced as guest of honour.

The three-day jazz festival is expected to kick off in the resort town tomorrow.

Organisers have made a number of changes to the initial programme and line-up with the main venue now being The Kingdom Hotel.

Family activities that had been set for Invuvu Rest Camp have been moved to Mama Africa Restaurant where there will be a live jazz Sunday afternoon show.

Entertainment will be provided by Klara Wojtkowska of Poland, Edgar Bere as well as Jazz Invitation and Friends.

Some of the House, Zimdancehall and Gospel sessions have been scrapped off while other international artistes have been removed with new names being added.

Initially organisers had targeted sensational South African music icon, Yvonne Chaka Chaka but have since replaced her with Dr Chitepo. This is after Chaka Chaka indicated that she had other commitments.

The main jazz festival will now be held on Saturday at The Kingdom Hotel and will feature performances by Patrick Lupi of France and Steve Dyer.

A jazz awards ceremony has been slated for the Victoria Falls Hotel and will start at 6:30PM. There will also be a Zim tribute set where selected artistes will honour some industry greats.

Dudu Manhenga will pay tribute to Dorothy Masuka while Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana will honour Tladi with Rute Mbangwa paying tribute to Zexie Manatsa.

Saturday evening will close with a jazz invitation session featuring Jeys Marabini and Plus Friends.

Festival coordinator Clayton Mugabe said the awards would be presented to Dorothy Masuka, Zex Manatsa, the late August Musarurwa, Green Jangano also late and South Africa jazz promoter Peter Tladi for their contribution to jazz music.

He said preparations for the fete were going on well adding that various speakers including the Permanent Secretary and National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Nicholas Moyo had confirmed attendance