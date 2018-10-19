Usphatheleni ‘gives’ man fake rand notes, nabbed

By Whinsley Masara

A Beitbridge “sphatheleni” has been arrested for allegedly giving a local resident fake rand notes amounting to R2 400, police have confirmed.

Noel Komboni (20) of Dulibadzimu suburb fled from the scene soon after the transaction.

Mr Ernest Njeke who lost $280 realised that he had been duped after Komboni took to his heels soon after handing him the fake notes.

The incident occurred at around 8AM on Tuesday along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Komboni had since been arrested.

“I can confirm we received a report of a man who was arrested for giving the other fake notes during a money changing deal. The victim approached the suspect at Engen Garage to trade $280 for rands and was instead issued with counterfeit rand notes,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the $280 was not recovered and the suspect would appear in court soon.

He warned people against engaging in illegal foreign currency deals saying it can land one in jail.

“Since last week, police in Bulawayo have arrested more than 60 illegal money changers in the central business district in an operation aimed at ridding the city of illegal foreign currency dealers.

Police said the operation code named “Flush out illegal foreign currency dealers” will continue as long as there are illegal foreign currency dealers on the city’s streets. The Chronicle