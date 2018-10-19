Tocky talks industry politics

By Blessing Masakadza

Popular dancehall star Tocky Vibes says there is a lot of sabotage in the industry against rising artistes.

The singer said he experienced similar experiences during his days with some camps even sabotaging the sound system during his set.

He said at one point he was told point blank that he was not going to sing and spanners were thrown at him that everything went bad.

Tocky Vibes said the goal of saboteurs is to tarnish your reputation to the fans so that you are perceived as a bad performer.

He said the situation would be different when he performed in foreign lands as there will be no such people.

“Sabotage does exist if you are in this industry and on a rise, with your name growing. The time you will be on top of your game, there will be some who will be trying to pull you down.

“At one point, I was told to my face I was not going to sing and indeed, I did not.

“The sound is sabotaged and this is all to tarnish your image as a poor performer. A lot was said about me on stage but no one knows exactly what happens behind the scenes,” he said.

The Mhai singer has been battered and described as spent force but he has continued receiving foreign shows.

He added; “This does not happen when you are out of the country. There is no politics there and people will be up for entertainment. Those abroad know what I can do and they keep requesting for my services.”

The singer opened up amid talk on rising chanter Jah Signal’s performance at Glamis Arena on Friday where he is said to have given a shoddy performance.

He said all that is needed is a level head and avoiding clashes with fans.

“Their goal is to make you an enemy of the fans and if you react they will succeed. All that is needed is a level head and maintain your cool otherwise you will clash with fans and they will win. The best way is to be on the side with fans that they will speak on your behalf,” he said.

Tocky will be dropping a new album Chamakuvangu this month, a project he says will remind many of the good old days. DailyNews