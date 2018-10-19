New-look Edgars . . .Clothing giant given major facelift

Today Clothing retail giant Edgars Stores opens one of its branches in Bulawayo that has been given a a major facelift with a view of enhancing shopping experience.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed retail chain said the branch, which is located at the corner of Jason Moyo and 8th Avenue went through a radical overhaul in a bid to create the ultimate shopping experience in a more inspiring environment with improved core infrastructure and better in-store navigation.

“The revamped store is due to open its doors to the public on Friday. The revamp comes at a time when we are navigating a constantly evolving retail landscape. The current revamp is not only exciting but also happens to be the only major facelift the store in particular has had since the turn of the millennium,” it said. The store was last refurbished in 1997.

“This Southern region flagship branch will set the tone for things to follow in other stores. The store is spread across 3 020m2 of retail floor space and is currently the biggest store in the Edgars Group. This allows for ample space to carry a wide assortment of merchandise and cater for different customer needs,” said Edgars.

The company’s marketing executive Ms Rumbie Dzimba was quoted as saying: “We have realised that it is important to ensure that we are aligned with our customers by being customer-centric and approaching this from a 360 degree aspect hence we will be offering a good range of merchandise assortments of our private label brands, namely Signature, D66, Charter Club, Kelso, Merien Hall, Penny C, New Wave, Free 2 BU among others.

“Our aim is to breed red, hot confidence in all who choose to express themselves in true Edgars style.”

As a brand, the listed clothing concern aims to a strong footing in the market and with the refurbishment of one of its Bulawayo branches, this will go a long way in creating customer convenience.

“The revamp is infused with new design, not only to make customers feel intrigued, but to also ensure customers enjoy the shopping space and easily locate items they are looking for.

“Known for the positive values we embody, we want to infuse the same into the fresh designs in our new store format, which has seen the change in aesthetics of one of our key departments – Beauty and Body Care,” said the clothing giant.

It said it credits the key to its survival and success over the years to delivering value and quality to its customers. The retail chain has over 70 years of existence and has acquired a large physical store footprint across the country with a total of 26 stores. The Chronicle