Mbeu sows seeds for greatness

He could be the next big thing in contemporary music and he is determined to work hard towards that possibility.

Ashton Nyahora, popularly known as Mbeu, is sowing his seeds in various areas widely and they have been germinating at an amazing rate.

He has performed at big festivals and continues holding shows in many venues every weekend.

It is evident that his mentor Oliver Mtukudzi has given him handy tips for the music journey.

Mbeu’s manager Eugene Museredza has been pushing the brand with zeal and the combined effort is preparing the ground for a bright future.

“We are happy with how people are receiving our music. We are doing our part and fans are supporting us. Our shows have become exciting,” said Museredza.

“The young man knows that working hard is the only way to make it in life.

“In music one has to work harder because success comes with impressing fans. I am happy that he is maturing and living up to many tasks that are coming his way.

“We are making use of live shows to reach out to a wider audience and every week we will be out in different venues delivering our music.”

As part of the process of sowing their seeds in many places, Mbeu and his Mhodzi Tribe will tomorrow night perform at Red Café in the city centre.

Mbeu has performed at the venue before and will be looking forward to meeting the patrons again as well as attract new admirers of his music. The Herald