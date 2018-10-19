Love still pouring in for Prince

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The #BuyPrinceDube campaign has raised just over $2 500, with a Harare-based Highlanders’ member donating $1 500.

Addressing the media at the club’s weekly Press conference yesterday, Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said:

“We set ourselves a closing date; remember it was supposed to run for nine days and at the time of closing we had registered just slightly over $2 500, but there were still other groups that were saying they were still putting money together and were going to channel it through and we continue to encourage people to donate.

We are still giving it a little bit of more time just to allow those that are still sourcing something to come through.

I know the South African and Harare chapters are still doing something so we are still open, we haven’t really closed yet.”

The campaign to buy back Prince Dube was launched late last month and the young striker has since been signed on a two-year contract.

Dube said all the money will be accounted for transparently and those that want receipts for their contributions were free to visit the club’s offices in Bulawayo.

“All funds are coming through via EcoCash except one that went in our bank account and they’re all receipted. We have generated a register where we record amounts coming in and everything is receipted even if it’s a dollar so that whoever wants to collect his or her receipt can come and get it. This is being done for transparency and accountability purposes,” said Dube.

He said the 21-year-old striker will be unveiled to the fans before their league match against Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

“We launched the campaign after a request from our fans and we have brought the boy home so this Sunday we want to formally present him to the supporters,” said Dube. The Chronicle