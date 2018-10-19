Kalawa ropes in SA acts in Homecoming line up

By Bongani Ndlovu

South African Hip Hop sensation Emtee and Mlindo the Vocalist of the Amablesser fame have been revealed as some of the headline acts for the forthcoming Kalawa Homecoming Party in Bulawayo.

The Kalawa annual Homecoming Party will be held on December 27 and makes a return to its traditional base, the Queens Sports Club.

This will be the first time that Emtee, who is famed for his song Roll Up, performs in Bulawayo after having performed at the Shoko Festival in Harare last year.

Mlindo the Vocalist, who rose to fame this year with his heart-wrenching song Amablesser, is also a debutant in Bulawayo.

According to Vusumuzi Siqalaba of X-MO Squad – organisers of the annual event, they are working flat out on finalising contracts with the rest of the artistes, both local and international.

“For this year, we have the likes of Emtee and Mlindo the Vocalist as some of the headline acts for the Homecoming Party. We’re still finalising with the others and in the coming weeks, we shall reveal more acts that’ll be part of the line-up,” said Siqalaba.

He said they were glad that the much-loved show in the city will be returning to Queens Sports Club after having moved it to Amazulu Sports Club last year.

This move that was not accepted by many fans of the event was so because Queens was undergoing renovations ahead of the Cricket World Cup qualifiers.

“This year, we’re back at Queens Sports Club, the traditional venue of the Homecoming party. Nothing has changed in terms of the date – December 27 and we’re happy that people will once again be able to enjoy their summer holiday with this event,” said Siqalaba.

The Kalawa Homecoming Party has over the past years been the mother of all festivities in the city as it brings Bulawayo to a standstill towards the end of December.

It has also been branded quite well as it now attracts people from other cities and some from across the country’s borders. The Chronicle