Faithcandy enters Miss Curvy Zimbabwe race

By Blessing Masakadza

Curvaceous singer Faithcandy, has announced her participation in this year’s edition of the Miss Curvy Zimbabwe pageant.

Real name Faith Naphaz, the singer — now model — said she is ready for the event and is optimistic her curves are enough for her to clinch the title.

“I’m ready for the title and I’m hopeful I will win. I have learnt to accept that the curves are mine and I should use them to my advantage by partaking in the pageant,” she said.

Faithcandy is proud of her curves and constantly displays them on social media in preparation for the event. She is optimistic of shrugging off competition from an estimated 15 participants.

“Growing up, I never accepted my curves, but when I got the opportunity to become Miss Curvy Zimbabwe model, I was able to appreciate it. There will be about 15 contestants and I’m confident of winning. I have done enough preparations, the gym included and come December, I will be crowned the winner,” she added.

Besides modelling, Faithcandy is a recording artiste, having had a hand in urban grooves. She is also an actress and she is now into music recording, producing other musicians at Bazooka Studios. DailyNews