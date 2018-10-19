DeMbare in crisis

By Nigel Matongorere

Dynamos’ preparations for this Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership match against Black Rhinos have been hampered by suspensions and injuries to key players as they continue their fight against relegation.

Utility player Godfrey Mukambi, who has excelled in a more advanced central midfield role in recent weeks is suspended after picking up his third yellow card in the 2-1 win over CAPS United last Sunday at Rufaro Stadium.

Likewise, midfielder James Marufu also picked up his third booking in that win over United and will be ineligible to play against the army side.

To make matters worse for DeMbare, who desperately need points to put more distance between them and the relegation zone, defender Phakhamani Dube is not feeling well and has not trained this entire week.

Centre back Jimmy Tigere is also not available for the Rhinos tie as he accompanied his wife to the United Arab Emirates to seek medical attention.

Captain Ocean Mushure wants out of the Glamour Boys and has not reported for training since the defeat to Highlanders last month.

This week, Mushure took the club to the High Court where he is seeking an order to force the team to pay him his outstanding dues.

DeMbare go into this game in 11th place on the log with 34 points with five games to go and just two points above the relegation zone.

The injuries and suspensions might have opened the door for bad boy Denver Mukamba to take part in this game but he is also struggling with a hamstring injury.

Mukamba has missed DeMbare’s last two games after going AWOL but the club, for the umpteenth time, has pardoned him.

All this has left interim coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe in a spot of bother ahead of the match against a Rhinos side which is in eighth place on the log with 41 points.

“Rhinos are tricky opponents and we are trying as best as possible to come out with the right combinations under the circumstances because we have got some suspensions which have affected our team,” Chigowe said after yesterday’s training session at Motor Action Sports Club.

“Having said that, we registered more than 20 players, we should be able to put out a team that will compete, fight with pride and honour.

“It’s now up to the other guys to show that they are really meant to be Dynamos players.”

Chigowe added: “From last season, they (Rhinos) have edged us and we haven’t really managed to impose ourselves on them. On Sunday, we must move a gear up so that we get the maximum points.

“I think Rhinos will be the only lucky side to face a depleted Dynamos; otherwise after this, it will be guns blazing against any other team that is going to come our way.”

Having been recalled to take up the hot seat at the fading Harare giants last month, Chigowe believes his side is now coming good in their fight against relegation.

“When you come into a crisis-like situation, you have to change the mindset of the players and I think they have responded magnificently well,” he said.

“Last week, we had asked them to absorb most of the pressure in the first half; our observation had been that CAPS United normally tire in the first half like what they did against Highlanders.

“The boys put up a good performance in terms of work; they were workaholics in the first half and in the second half, they went out and did the job.

“With a little bit of time, I think they will gel but I think we are coming up right.”

Meanwhile, Chigowe is looking forward to today’s Chibuku Super Cup semi-final draw to be held in the capital.

DeMbare reached the last four following a 5-4 penalty shootout quarter-final win over Herentals and could be paired against CAPS, Triangle United or defending champions Harare City.

“Harare City edged us home and away in our league encounters, Triangle gave us a torrid time when we went to Gibbo and CAPS United will be itching for revenge,” he said.

“We will accept whatever comes out of the draw and prepare thoroughly.” DailyNews

PSL Fixtures

Tomorrow: ZPC Kariba v CAPS United (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Chapungu (Baobab), Nichrut FC v FC Platinum (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve)

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Yadah FC (Vengere), Dynamos v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Triangle United v Herentals (Gibbo), Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Harare City (Maglas)