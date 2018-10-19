Chicken Inn to open Gokwe branch

By Michael Magoronga

Simbisa Brands, owners of popular fast foods outlet, Chicken Inn are set to open a branch in Gokwe. Simbisa Brands Southern Region operations manager, Mr Xolisani Gama confirmed the development saying it has been necessitated by an overwhelming turnout of Gokwe customers to their Kwekwe branch.

“There are a number of our customers who travel from as far as Gokwe just to buy our popular two piecer, so we decided to open a stand-alone branch for them in town. Gokwe is one of the largest districts and the place is developing fast,” said Mr Gama.

He said currently, they were engaging relevant stakeholders and carrying out a feasibility studies.

“We are currently engaging council and the District Administrator’s office as we try to scout for the best position for the outlet,” he said.

The Gokwe outlet will also have Piazza Inn as well as Creamy Inn.

Mr Gama said they were also responding to Gokwe Town council’s call for investors.

He said a market survey was already underway.

“As we speak, we have invaded the town. We will be in the town for the whole weekend where we will be selling chicken and chips, ice cream and pizza to our Gokwe customers from Thursday (today) to Sunday. This will also be part of our market survey, the cost benefit analysis that we might need to study before committing ourselves,” he said.

During the survey exercise, Gokwe folks will have a chance of buying chicken and chips, ice cream and pizza from the company’s mobile truck.

When opened, Mr Gama said, the company will employ locals.

“We are looking at about thirty workers who are all going to be from here, serve for about five who will be providing expertise. We will also buy our raw materials like potatoes and chicken from Gokwe. So it is up to them if they can be able to supply,” he said.

Mr Gama said, in light of the cholera outbreak, Simbisa Brands will donate sanitizers to the town council to be used in public toilets, public gatherings and other places.The Herald