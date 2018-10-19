Cal Vin to bare it all during roast

By Tonderai Zvimba

October 26 will see one of Bulawayo’s most decorated hip-hop artistes Cal Vin being roasted at the Thistle Room (former Walkers Pub & Grill) in Bulawayo at an event organised by Umahlekisa Comedy Club.

Dubbed the ‘Roast of Cal Vin’, the event will see the rapper being raked over the coals by a wild panel of roasters consisting of noticeable names in the showbiz circles.

Ntando Van Moyo, the founder of Umahlekisa Comedy Club, will be the roast master on the night with the panel comprising Mandla da Comedian, Maroosh, hip-hop artiste Msizkay, Nyasha Diva Mtamangira, Floppy X, journalist Sindiso Dube and Mr Lit.

Moyo said people should come in their numbers to witness the story of Cal Vin being told in a comical manner.

“Everything good, bad, and ugly about Cal Vin shall be spilt on the night. The rapper will also get a chance to roast everyone on the roast panel.

“The line-up is amazing and we have surprise panelists for him,” Moyo said.

He said they wanted the show not to be a once off as it is their hope to have celebrities’ tell their stories in a comical manner.

This concept was taken from the Comedy Central Roasts concept, a series of celebrity roast specials that air on the American television channel Comedy Central. On average, one to two roasts air every year with eight to 10 people invited to roast each other before finally roasting the title subject of each show.

South Africans have also done several roasts series including the roast of Somizi, Steve Hofmeyr and flamboyant businessman Kenny Kunene. The Chronicle