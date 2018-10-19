Beauty queen in pads drive

By Caroline Chiimba

Former Miss Universe Zimbabwe Lisa Morgan has expressed her passion for the girl child through launching a “donate a pad” campaign to help young girls in Epworth.

With a set target of 3 000 packets which the beauty queen set for herself, she has so far managed to raise 500 packets.

She said the initiative came after she uncovered circumstances faced by the girl child in Epworth in her zest to access sanitary wear.

“I visited Epworth one day and what I witnessed was very sad. Young girls selling themselves for anything between 50c and $2 just to get money to buy pads because her father told her to make a choice between pads and relish for supper,” she said.

She is appealing to the public to join in the donations before October 27, the date which she will be distributing the pads.

“I am still far from the target so I am appealing to the corporate world to help me put a smile on the girl’s face,” said Morgan.

She said that the response on social media has been great with people as far as the United States and United Kingdom sending contributions along with local people for the campaign.

Others are said to have pledged their resources for the day of the donation.

Morgan said there is a saying that “condoms are for free yet sex is a choice” but pads are sold yet menstruation is not a choice.

She said she will not rest until pads are given to girls at a price that is close to free because pads are a necessity to every girl child.

The beauty queen revealed that a lot of girls that she mentored after her reign kept coming back to her telling her the challenges that girls are facing and the pads issue was a common one among many challenges.

Having started modelling at the young age of 17, Morgan represented Zimbabwe in Miss International pageants where she went on to win two titles, Ambassador of Beauty award and Miss Expressive. DailyNews