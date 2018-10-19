11 lawyers shortlisted for Prosecutor General post

By Auxilia Katongomara

Eleven prominent lawyers have been shortlisted to attend public interviews for the Prosecutor-General’s post.

The post fell vacant following the suspension and subsequent resignation of Advocate Ray Goba in July.

Included on the shortlist is former MDC legislator Ms Jessie Majome, former High Court Judge Mr Maphios Cheda, Acting Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi and Bulawayo lawyer Mr Tavengwa Hara.

In a statement the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said the interviews will be held in public.

“The Judicial Service Commission wishes to advise the public that following invitation to members of the public and to His Excellency, the President, to nominate suitably qualified persons to be appointed to the position of Prosecutor General of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 259 as read with Section 180 (4) of the Constitution the Commission received 11 valid nominations.

“Starting at 9AM on Thursday November 1, 2018 at Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare, the Commission will conduct interviews in public of the following 11 candidates…,” read the statement.

Other shortlisted candidates are former deputy prosecutor general Mrs Florence Ziyambi, Law Society of Zimbabwe president Mr Misheck Hogwe, lawyers Mrs Wendy Mangeya, Messrs Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, Edmund Edios Marondedza and Calvin Tichaona Mantsebo and Ms Noria Mashumba.

The office of the PG has of late become a hot seat, with two previous Prosecutors- General having been fired for misconduct. Adv Goba, who chose to resign pending an investigation into his conduct, became the third PG to leave office over the past 10 years.

The first to be removed from office was former Attorney-General Mr Sobusa Gula-Ndebele in May 2008, who doubled as head of criminal prosecution and civil litigation.

He was fired for conducting himself in a manner inconsistent with public office. The dismissal followed recommendations by a tribunal which investigated him.

Mr Gula-Ndebele was succeeded by Mr Johannes Tomana, who was removed from office last year after a tribunal found him to be grossly incompetent in the execution of his duties.

Adv Goba assumed the hot seat but was suspended from office on a raft of misconduct allegations.

Mr Hodzi has been Acting PG since July 24 this year. He had been Deputy Attorney-General in charge of the Legal Advice Section since 2012.

Adv Goba was suspended on allegations of failing to prosecute high-profile cases, travelling abroad without Cabinet authority and use of abusive language, among other charges. The Chronicle