Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Parirenyatwa wants charges thrown out

43,432 0

By Nokuthaba Nkomo

Former Health and Child Care minister David Parirenyatwa — who is facing charges of criminal abuse of office — has petitioned the High Court seeking an order to stop his prosecution, arguing the charges levelled against him were fabricated.

Former Health and Child Care Minister David Parirenyatwa (centre) arrives at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts in the company of detectives yesterday
Former Health and Child Care Minister David Parirenyatwa (centre) arrives at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts in the company of detectives

Parirenyatwa — who was arrested last month before being freed on $500 bail — cited the presiding magistrate Elisha Singano, the State and the acting Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi, as respondents in the application filed in the High Court on Tuesday.

Parirenyatwa stands accused of interfering with and prejudicing the National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe (NatPharm) of $15 003.

Related Articles

Zesa clampdown: 15 bosses sent on mandatory leave

37,349 28

Night in cells for Kasukuwere. . . Ex-Minister arrested for…

24,523 12

Parirenyatwa appears in court after arrest

70,736 135

Former Health Minister David Parirenyatwa arrested

50,188 610

He said he had not yet been furnished with a trial date.

“In fact, there is no docket on which I could be tried. What is clear is that the second and third respondents arrested me in order to embarrass me on confusing and confused allegations which do not make sense at all,” Parirenyatwa said.

He further said that the State should not have arrested him in order to investigate the matter, adding that the arrest was a clear violation of his rights. DailyNews

You might also like More from author