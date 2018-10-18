Mono Mukundu heaps praise on Ammara

By Bridget Mananavire

Veteran producer and guitarist Mono Mukundu has lavished musician Ammara Brown with praises for the way she remunerates her band members, even comparing her to the late Chiwoniso Maraire.

This comes as several bands have been splitting owing to poor payments, with some members accusing band leaders of selfishness.

“Meet one of the best bosses in the industry. It is good to give credit where it’s due when the person is still alive, not to mention it when they pass away. It is good pakuti (because) it encourages them to keep doing good and also teaches other people to do good as well,” Mukundu wrote on his Facebook page.

“Of all current band leaders in Zimbabwe today, Ammara is one artiste who pays her band members unselfishly, I doubt very much if there is any band leader that pays more than what she pays her band members per gig. In terms of commitment, her band members are very committed because nothing motivates workers more than a good leader who is not selfish moneywise.”

He said the songbird had taken after the late Chiwoniso Maraire who used to pay her members more that they would have asked for.

“I worked with Chiwoniso during her 2007/8 European tours, she is one artiste who would pay you more than what you agreed upon, and Ammara also does the same.”

“The members tell me that after a show you can go home without even netsaring (bothering) her for the money because definitely your pay will follow you home. I remember when I was a gospel music session guitarist from 1994-2000. At times I would have to confiscate items from musicians so that I get my money. Right now, I still have a jacket that I confiscated in 1997 after a gospel artiste vharad (duped) me my money.”

“Being a good paymaster is an attitude, it’s not the availability of money, because some of the worst paymasters in Zimbabwe are the richest, but they just have a selfish attitude, especially kumusic, vacho vanobata (those who have) big money are usually the worst pakubhadhara rinosara riri zita chete kuti. Anoridza nebig band iwe uri poor and famous, nzara takarima.”

Mukundu’s son is part of Ammara’s band.

However, Ammara is not the only musician who has been praised for being professional, with Alick Macheso being one musician who has been remunerating his members well, and even buying residential stands for them. Cynthia Mare has also been praised for her professionalism by people she has worked with, including choreographer John Cole. DailyNews