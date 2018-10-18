Mliswa moves to cripple Mpofu

By Blessings Mashaya

Mines and Energy portfolio committee chairperson Temba Mliswa has said Parliament will pressure the Zimbabwe Power Company to stop buying coal from Zanu PF administration secretary Obert Mpofu’s Makomo Resources.

Makomo Resources is the largest privately-owned coal producer in Zimbabwe and supplies power stations as well as industrial and agricultural sectors.

This comes after the burly former Home Affairs minister — who lost his ministerial post and has since been re-assigned to the Zanu PF headquarters — clashed in angry scenes with Mliswa during the 8th Parliament, and vowed never to appear before the portfolio committee to answer any questions relating to the missing $15 billion revenue from the gem-rich Chiadzwa diamond fields as long as Mliswa was presiding over the emotive issue — also suggesting damagingly that the garrulous Norton legislator had at some point sought a bribe from him. DailyNews