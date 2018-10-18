Miss International Zim off to Japan

Tania Aaron leaves for Japan this week to join other global candidates for a 22-day bootcamp leading to the final and crowning of the Miss International 2018.

The Miss Zimbabwe International Trust said it has secured most of the funding including her national costume which has been designed by Jasper Mandizera from the SHONA design label.

Running under the theme “Achieving a world where women can live with positivity, inner strength and individuality”, contestants from 80 countries will be vying for the global crown.

The winner besides being crowned Miss International 2018, will become the global ambassador for the Miss International Foundation which raises funds for children suffering from various disabilities and less privileged children around the world.

The winner will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent the nation at Miss International and be part of the 2020 Japan Olympic Games. DailyNews