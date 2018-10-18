Man accused of defrauding Ginimbi’s Club Sankayi of $87K remanded in custody

By Shamiso Dzingire

A Harare reveller who allegedly defrauded Club Sankayi of $87 000 has been remanded in custody to tomorrow pending bail application.

Thulani Roy Dhlamini, 23, allegedly duped the club, owned by businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure after doctoring fake proof of payment messages.

Dhlamini was caught after the club’s finance manager, Tawanda Masvi noticed that Dhlamini was continuously purchasing expensive alcohol.

Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa remanded Dhlamini in custody to Friday for a full bail hearing after the State opposed bail.

Dhlamini is facing another fraud charge where he is jointly charged with his mother, Anna Moyo.

Last week, they appeared before the same court and were each granted $50 bail.

Meanwhile, three men who allegedly murdered a Sherrif of the High Court after masquerading as genuine passengers yesterday appeared before the same magistrate facing murder and armed robbery charges.

Mugwagwa remanded them in custody to October 31, advising them to apply to the High Court for bail.

John Robin, Misheck Neshamba and Kingswell Ngwerume are also accused of murdering Isheunesu Brian Kadenge in Norton. DailyNews