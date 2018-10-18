Jah Prayzah starves local fans

By Rest Mutore

Top musician Jah Prayzah said his tight schedule has seen him limiting performances in Harare and other towns.

Unlike other musicians who stage shows every weekend around the country, Jah Prayzah and his 3rd Generation Band can go for several months without a public show in Zimbabwe.

His last show was a tour of Midlands Province mid-September which saw him performing in Gweru and Zvishavane.

He is also set to leave the country today for his performance in Pretoria at the African Leaders 4 Change awards.

The trip to South Africa comes after his recent tour of the United Kingdom.

The musician’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said in as much as they want to meet their fans, his artiste was stuck in the studio working on a new album.

“It is something that we look at, that we need to meet our fans occasionally but because of tight schedules it becomes a bit difficult.

“Sometimes we will be booked outside the country but we will try our best that whenever we get the chance, we will do something for them,” said Keen.

“The other thing is the band has been working on the album. We are currently working on a new album,” he added.

The Murewa-bred singer is set to release a new album titled Chitubu early next month at the Harare International Conference Centre in the capital.

Mushapaidze said the album carries 13 tracks and will be accompanied by some videos which will be premiered during the launch.

“It’s true that the album will be launched on November 2 at the HICC. We are working very hard to make sure that we come up with a unique event,” he said. H-Metro