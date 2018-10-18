Gumbo lifts jerry can ban

By Letwin Nyambayo

Energy and Power Development minister Joram Gumbo yesterday lifted a ban on the use of jerry cans and other metal containers at fuel service stations after the edict sparked outrage.

The directive to stop using tanks, drums and jerry cans and all forms of metal containers at fuel stations sparked opprobrium among motorists already upset by shortages of fuel.

Government has blamed strong demand and logistical challenges for the shortage.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing yesterday, Gumbo said the ministry had not outrightly banned the use of containers.

“We are not banning the containers as being purported in the newspapers. What we are saying is that let us be responsible enough to use them when necessary,” he said.

Although the fuel situation has improved, he said there were “culprits” who are still hoarding.

“It has been noted that despite the improvements, there has been a marked increase in the number of people who are putting fuel in containers, crowding out motorists,” he said.

Gumbo said the ministry also notes that there are genuine cases of legitimate customers that include command agriculture and other farmers, owners of grinding mills, schools and hospitals that require fuel for their generators and many other users, who of necessity have to use fuel containers.

“While these are genuine cases requiring picking of fuel in containers, there are those who have resorted to hoarding fuel, either for resale or for future personal use.

“It is the latter of our citizenry who should desist from doing so, as this contributes towards causing artificial shortages of fuel on the market,” he said.

“We are also aware from the public reports that drums and other containers are fuelling the black market.”

He said all parties charged with distribution and use of fuel should observe the law in supporting all economic and social activities requiring the use of fuel.

Gumbo added that the nation is assured that government is doing its best to ensure continued supply of fuel throughout the country and therefore there is no need for panic buying.

The furore started after Gumbo told State media last weekend that he was moving in to issue a directive to service stations to stop serving people who come with jerry cans, drums and other fuel containers as this was contributing to “artificial” fuel shortages.

“Those using tanks, drums and jerry cans… those forms of containers should stop and we are sending out inspectors and the Zimbabwe Republic Police and if anybody is going to be found maybe overcharging or using drums might have their licences withdrawn. We are not going to allow that,” Gumbo had said. DailyNews