Biti seeks stay of prosecution

By Tarisai Machakaire

MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Tendai Biti wants proceedings in a case he is charged on “trumped-up charges” of allegedly declaring opposition leader Nelson Chamisa the winner of the presidential election in alleged contravention of electoral laws stayed until the High Court hears his appeal.

He has challenged the ruling by Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo to dismiss his move to contest the State’s authority to prosecute him, arguing he was abducted from Zambia where he sought asylum after fleeing post-election violence and certain arrest in Zimbabwe.

Prosecutor Michael Reza had furnished Biti with a trial date of November 12 which was challenged by his lawyer Alec Muchadehama.

“I am not sure why my learned friend has no courtesy to advise us about these dates.

“The record indicates that he has challenged the propriety of the court to put him to trial. He has applied for review of this matter before the High Court,” Muchadehama said.

“He wants these proceedings permanently stayed and is not consenting to accused person being tried.”

Reza said Biti had no right to refuse going into trial for the offenses he faced.