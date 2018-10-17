Wedding bells chime for Mai Titi

By Vongai Mbara

Despite her previous sad love story that she has often emotionally shared on social media, comedienne Mai Titi is ready to turn a new leaf.

Wedding bells are chiming as the comedienne, whose real name is Felistas Murata, prepares to walk down the aisle with her long-time sweetheart who is based in England.

Mai Titi has previously shared her story about the foreign boyfriend and posted his pictures online, but she keeps his name a secret.

Even now, as they prepare for the wedding that is slated for Sandton, South Africa, in December, Mai Titi is not prepared to reveal his identity.

But, she revealed that the man in her life paid lobola some time ago.

“I did not want people to know because they can be very cruel, but my boyfriend actually paid lobola and I have been customarily married for three years now. Social media is dangerous.

“Imagine someone managed to get his contact and started sending him messages asking him why he would want to be with an HIV-positive woman. He was very upset and he even showed me the messages so I just decided to keep my mouth shut until now,” said Mai Titi.

“My friends and relatives will be attending the wedding in Sandton and Titi and Fifi (her children) will be part of the bridal team. After the wedding I will not immediately move to the UK. We will just continue visiting each other like we are doing now.”

The comedienne, who released the video of her latest single “Kereke dhukeke” yesterday, said the song is a dedication to her soon-to-be husband.

“The song is basically about a person who is so much in love. I am so in love with my man and it feels too good to be true. I dedicated the song to him because of the unconditional love he has for me. He takes care of me and he does not care what anyone else says about me.”

The music video shows Mai Titi at a wedding set, dressed in a beautiful white gown hinting on what could be her real wedding ideas.

Mai Titi has shared a sad story of her previous marriage which she described as abusive. She broke down recently when she narrated what she went through in her previous marriage.

She also went public about her HIV status in an emotional outburst. However, the comedienne-cum-singer says she is determined to put the bad experiences behind her as she gets ready for the wedding. The Herald